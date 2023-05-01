Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. 142,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 258,276 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $639.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

