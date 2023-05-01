Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Beazer Homes USA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZH. B. Riley upped their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

BZH traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.63. 428,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 18.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $615.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $21.57.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

