Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Beazer Homes USA also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.90 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 455,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $21.57.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of brokerages have commented on BZH. Wedbush increased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2,421.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

