B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $30.14 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,891 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.89% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $30,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.25. 89,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

