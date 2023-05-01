Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,724. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

