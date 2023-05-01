Barclays Trims Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Target Price to $40.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

IPG opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

