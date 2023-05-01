Barclays Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $102.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.42.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $110.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 497,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
