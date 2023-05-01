Barclays Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $29.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

