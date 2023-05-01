Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Bancolombia Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CIB stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 47.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

