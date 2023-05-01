Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 19.5% in April

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro Price Performance

BMA traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,366. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $658.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

