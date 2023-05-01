Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 67,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 25,307 shares.The stock last traded at $2.39 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.