Bâloise Holding AG (BLHEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on May 22nd

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4764 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Bâloise’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Bâloise Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS BLHEY opened at $16.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. Bâloise has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $17.45.
About Bâloise
