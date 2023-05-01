BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) is Altrius Capital Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BAE Systems makes up about 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 228,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 194,827 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.7716 per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Several brokerages have commented on BAESY. UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.11) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.67.

About BAE Systems

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

