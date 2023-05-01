Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.65 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $895.37 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $7.71 or 0.00026974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,607.44 or 1.00089453 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.72807112 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $29,320,120.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

