Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 187598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $844.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

