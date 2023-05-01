ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 141,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 186,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

ATRenew Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $578.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -1.05.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RERE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,824,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in ATRenew by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 847,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 654,229 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ATRenew by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.