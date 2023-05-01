Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.31. The stock had a trading volume of 169,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,803. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.91.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

