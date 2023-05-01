Astar (ASTR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.90 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $95.86 million and $6.90 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

