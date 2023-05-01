Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 2,576,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. Assertio has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $50.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 70.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASRT. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assertio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.