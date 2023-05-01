ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.40.

ASAZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0759 dividend. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.