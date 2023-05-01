Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Lowered to $240.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.83.
Aspen Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.38 and its 200 day moving average is $219.11. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $155.35 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -186.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.
Aspen Technology Company Profile
Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.
