Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns Maintains Rating from 3M

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $16.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,996. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 127.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $536,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

