Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $232.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Argus from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

AJG opened at $208.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.00. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 13.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.