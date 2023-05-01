Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 18.6% in April

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. 509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,262. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 670.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.