Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.83 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $52.92 million and $1.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004362 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003325 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,663,948 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

