Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 488,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $135.66 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

