Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
