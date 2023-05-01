AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 14,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AppHarvest Stock Performance
NASDAQ APPH opened at $0.47 on Monday. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.
AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 1,210.57%. Analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.
About AppHarvest
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
