AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 14,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPH opened at $0.47 on Monday. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 1,210.57%. Analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

Several research firms have issued reports on APPH. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

