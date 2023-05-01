AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Raised to $155.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.33.

AppFolio stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.17.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 58,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

