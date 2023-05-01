Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

