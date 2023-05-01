Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.
Antero Resources Price Performance
Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
