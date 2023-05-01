ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Decreased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 2.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $257,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $311.81. The stock had a trading volume of 89,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.08. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

