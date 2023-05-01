Annovis Bio (ANVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Annovis Bio Trading Down 3.1 %

ANVS opened at $14.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Annovis Bio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Annovis Bio by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.