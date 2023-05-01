Annovis Bio (ANVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.
ANVS opened at $14.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $23.91.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
