AnaptysBio (ANAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,251.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.83%. On average, analysts expect AnaptysBio to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AnaptysBio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $581.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.16. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $32.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.
