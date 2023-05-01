Analyzing GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swire Pacific and GN Store Nord A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $11.64 billion 2.57 $535.71 million N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion 1.41 $279.38 million $2.34 33.07

Swire Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A GN Store Nord A/S 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Swire Pacific and GN Store Nord A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus price target of $236.50, suggesting a potential upside of 205.60%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

Dividends

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S 3.88% 10.43% 2.44%

Risk and Volatility

Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Swire Pacific on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides flight catering and ramp, passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance and modification services. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 234 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 164 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 538 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

