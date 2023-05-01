Analyzing CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) and Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CGI and Monarch America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Monarch America 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $139.11, suggesting a potential upside of 37.18%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Monarch America.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.18% 20.81% 10.10% Monarch America N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGI and Monarch America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CGI and Monarch America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $10.08 billion 2.40 $1.15 billion $4.82 21.04 Monarch America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CGI beats Monarch America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Monarch America

Monarch America, Inc., through its The Big Tomato, Inc. subsidiary, sells and distributes hydroponic lights and equipment to the indoor gardeners and commercial growers in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities. It offers grow lights and boxes, hydroponic systems, ballasts, bulbs, nutrients and additives, and other hydroponic and gardening items. The company also provides turnkey solutions, as well as management and consulting services to the legal and regulated marijuana industry. It serves customers through its online store; and a retail storefront and warehouse/commercial distribution center in Aurora, Colorado. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

