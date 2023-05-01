Analyzing Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Alpine Summit Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 50.0%. Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Diamondback Energy pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Summit Energy Partners and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Summit Energy Partners $185.63 million 0.14 $7.43 million N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.68 $4.39 billion $24.63 5.77

Profitability

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Summit Energy Partners.

This table compares Alpine Summit Energy Partners and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Summit Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy 45.48% 29.29% 17.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Alpine Summit Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Alpine Summit Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alpine Summit Energy Partners and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Summit Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 1 1 17 1 2.90

Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $178.55, suggesting a potential upside of 25.56%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Alpine Summit Energy Partners.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Alpine Summit Energy Partners on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

