Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $4.85

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.
A number of research firms recently commented on FUBO. Stephens dropped their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
fuboTV Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $239.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.29. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $319.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.10% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.
