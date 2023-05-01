Analysts Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) PT at $40.60

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE EVA opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. Enviva has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. Research analysts expect that Enviva will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 369,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

