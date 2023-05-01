Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $15.22

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $260.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

