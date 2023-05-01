Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

