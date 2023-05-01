Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR remained flat at $22.37 during midday trading on Monday. 762,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,326.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $824,326.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275 in the last ninety days. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 836,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

