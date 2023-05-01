Amgen (AMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,723.54

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded up 82.2% against the dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $109.50 million and approximately $1,723.54 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02056241 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,295.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

