Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.
ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.
Ameris Bancorp Price Performance
Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
