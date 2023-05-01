Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

