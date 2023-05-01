American Vanguard (AVD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. American Vanguard has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. On average, analysts expect American Vanguard to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $19.25 on Monday. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $567.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Vanguard by 345.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.