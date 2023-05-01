American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.88.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

AMT opened at $204.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day moving average is $209.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower



American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

