American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AMT traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

