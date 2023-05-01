American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $204.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

