American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $69,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $161.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

