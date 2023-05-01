American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.64.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.