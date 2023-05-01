Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

